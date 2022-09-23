Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incidem the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities.

Deputies said on deputies’ arrival, Wilburn opened the apartment door and advised that a woman had been throwing property around the apartment when he wrapped his arms around her and put her a corner. She struggled to get free when he struck her in the face with his cellphone, causing a cut above her left eye.

She said Wilburn had come home from work and gotten her cellphone to look through the history, and then an altercation began.

Deputies observed a cut above the woman’s left eyebrow and blood on the front of her shirt.

Wilburn has been charged with family violence – simple battery and was committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On Friday, Wilburn resigned from the Sheriff’s Office effective immediately.

Wilburn was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 6 and was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center as a jailer.

