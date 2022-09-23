Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

David Wilburn
David Wilburn(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incidem the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities.

MORE | SLED investigating deputy in McCormick County

Deputies said on deputies’ arrival, Wilburn opened the apartment door and advised that a woman had been throwing property around the apartment when he wrapped his arms around her and put her a corner. She struggled to get free when he struck her in the face with his cellphone, causing a cut above her left eye.

She said Wilburn had come home from work and gotten her cellphone to look through the history, and then an altercation began.

David Wilburn
David Wilburn(Contributed)

Deputies observed a cut above the woman’s left eyebrow and blood on the front of her shirt.

Wilburn has been charged with family violence – simple battery and was committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

On Friday, Wilburn resigned from the Sheriff’s Office effective immediately.

Wilburn was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 6 and was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center as a jailer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
Columbia County School District Police
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery
Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sept. 21 in Augusta at...
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
Pile of Money
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
Bruce and Heather Alford
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal

Latest News

Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
Georgia voting stickers
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
Tico the racoon lives in Saluda.
Saluda raccoon is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: More than 30 slain in CSRA in 5 months