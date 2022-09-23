Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested, held on multiple charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Sept. 19, officers responded to a call about a possible carjacking at around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ellis Avenue. An investigation with the department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office identified Ellis as a suspect.

Ellis was denied bond on all charges on Sept. 23 in Orangeburg Municipal Court. He is currently being held on multiple charges by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Also in the news ...

BURGLARY: The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old burglary suspect Tiberias Drayton. According to officials, Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a local convenience store was burglarized. Investigators say the break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.