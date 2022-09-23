Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested, held on multiple charges

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Sept. 19, officers responded to a call about a possible carjacking at around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ellis Avenue. An investigation with the department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office identified Ellis as a suspect.

Ellis was denied bond on all charges on Sept. 23 in Orangeburg Municipal Court. He is currently being held on multiple charges by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

BURGLARY: The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 26-year-old burglary suspect Tiberias Drayton. According to officials, Drayton was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary after a local convenience store was burglarized. Investigators say the break-in occurred at a Cannon Bridge Road business.

