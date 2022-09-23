Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250-pound fish. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A lengthy ride out to sea was worth it for a man in Hawaii who reeled in an impressive catch – off his kayak.

Jason Freitas said a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona, KHNL reports.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost four hours to reel in the big fish because it dragged him for miles at speeds of up to 7 mph.

The kayaker said he was trying to catch some ahi or ono when heard a big splash behind him and saw a marlin jumping.

“I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it,” Freitas said.

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sept. 21 in Augusta at...
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
Columbia County School District Police
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery
Pile of Money
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

Latest News

Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Brush fire slows traffic on westbound I-20 near Wagener
Hartsfield-Jackson International
Here’s where Atlanta’s airport ranks in flier satisfaction
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia