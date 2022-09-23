Here’s where Atlanta’s airport ranks in flier satisfaction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport ranks seventh in flier satisfaction among U.S. mega-airports, according to the latest J.D. Power ratings.

With Augusta Regional Airport’s top carrier, Delta, based in Atlanta and many local residents driving to Atlanta to fly out of there, Hartsfield-Jackson is largely the gateway to the rest of the world for local fliers.

Across the U.S., the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Airports of Augusta Regional’s size aren’t ranked.

Here are some key findings of the 2022 study:

Crowds back to pre-pandemic levels: Overall customer satisfaction with North American airports falls 25 points to 777 this year amid rampant flight cancellations and crowded terminals. More than half (58%) of airport travelers describe the airport terminal as severely or moderately crowded, nearly in line with 2019 when 59% of travelers said their airport was severely/moderately crowded.

Inflation hits the airport: Nearly one-fourth (24%) of travelers say they did not make any food or beverage purchases at the airport because they were too expensive. That’s up from 20% in 2021 and 23% in 2019. Similarly, traveler satisfaction with the reasonableness of food and beverage pricing declines this year.

Nowhere to park: Some big declines in traveler satisfaction this year are found in the parking lot, where a shortage of space has caused satisfaction with surface parking lots to decline 45 points from 2021. Meanwhile, 14% of travelers say parking was more expensive than they expected, up from 12% in 2021 and 11% in 2019.

“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power. “In some ways, this is a return to normal as larger crowds at airports tend to make travelers more frazzled, but in cases where parking lots are over capacity, gates are standing room only and restaurants and bars are not even open to offer some reprieve, it is clear that increased capacity in airports can’t come soon enough.”

