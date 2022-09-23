Submit Photos/Videos
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students.

Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’

He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom.

Mitchell has a lot of accolades on the gridiron, winning a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots in 2017.

“Just like you learn to play sports, you have to learn to read. Empowering children to overcome maybe some challenges with reading, to me, that’s the first step in getting them to interact in a way that will allow it to empower their life,” said Mitchell.

He says it’s his career as an author that’s helping him touch more lives.

