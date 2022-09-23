Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sept. 21 in Augusta at...
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
Pile of Money
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Bruce and Heather Alford
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal

Latest News

SLED investigating deputy in McCormick County
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says