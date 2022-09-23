Submit Photos/Videos
Evans High School student arrested, charged with sexual battery

Columbia County School District Police
Columbia County School District Police(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, an Evans High School student was arrested from school on charges of sexual battery.

This arrest follows an investigation that revealed a male student “placed his hands on the thigh of a female student and used Snapchat to video the incident,” the district said in a statement.

According to school officials, the suspect “will also be held accountable in accordance with the school district Code of Conduct.”

This investigation follows another Columbia County school incident on Wednesday.

The Columbia County School District said a student at Columbia Middle School made a threatening statement directed toward the school in the hallway.

The student was immediately detained by Columbia County school police and no weapons were found in the student’s possession.

