Downtown Augusta prepares for Ironman competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands are flowing into Augusta for the Ironman competition.

Athletes and tens of thousands of spectators from around the world will be in town.

The Fifth Street bridge opens at 6 a.m. on Saturday to catch the swimmers below on Sunday. The preparations are taking place all over the city, including in a local bike shop.

We spoke to business owners and athletes to see what goes into getting ready for Sunday’s race.

Andy Jordan’s Bike Warehouse plays a key role in getting racers ready.

“We have folks that have made appointments many months in advance to get their bikes assembled by us so they either have the bikes shipped to us or they fly with the bike and bring it in in a box or case,” said Owner Drew Jordan.

The race doesn’t happen for another two days, but the preparations start early.

“It takes a lot of time, a lot of effort to get ready for one of these events,” he said. “It’s pretty neat being able to help these folks out.”

Athletes also have to be prepared.

Vielka Hernandez, Orlando, Fl. resident said: “We went and checked out the bike route. We also want to try the water. Try our wetsuits and make sure everything is working for race day.”

Training starts well before race weekend.

“We wake up every day at 4 in the morning. On the weekends, we do our long rides, so a lot of hours,” she said.

Hernandez says she hopes the work pays off as she aims to beat her personal record.

“I’ll be giving all my heart and soul to the race on Sunday,” said Hernandez.

For Jordan, playing a small role in helping people reach their goals is what it’s all about.

“I think the big benefit is just really seeing people achieve the goal that they set out to achieve,” he said.

