Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calmer winds this evening into tonight. You may want a light jacket if you’re heading to high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset and then drop to the upper 40s overnight.

Cool start early Saturday with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. (WRDW)

Morning lows Saturday are looking chilly for this time of year in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay sunny Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will turn out of the east-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will reach the mid to upper 50s early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the mid to upper 80s. It will get breezy again Sunday ahead of a front that will move in Sunday night. This will bring us a few clouds late Sunday and a stray shower is possible Sunday night.

Staying dry for the first part of next week. Highs Monday will reach the mid-80s and then cool off to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows back down in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday morning.

