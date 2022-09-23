Submit Photos/Videos
Brush fire slows traffic on westbound I-20 near Wagener

By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy smoke from a brush fire was slowing traffic around midday on Interstate 20.

The brush fire was reported around noon alongside the westbound side of the interstate near Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect Augusta drivers this weekend

It steadily grew and started affecting traffic around 12:30 p.m.

That’s when the South Carolina Highway Patrol was alerted to the potential problem with traffic.

As of 12:35 p.m., the average speed was 27 mph in a two-mile stretch near the fire, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

