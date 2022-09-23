Submit Photos/Videos
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, poses for photographers shortly after the award ceremony in central London.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70.

Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, publisher HarperCollins said Friday.

Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”

“Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed,” it said in a statement.

Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, for “Wolf Hall” in 2009 and its sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.

The final instalment, “The Mirror and the Light,” was published in 2020.

