Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta receives bike donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have good news for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta.

Representatives from Plant Vogtle paid a visit to present 10 new bicycles to the club on Friday.

“To see these kids be super excited and do something that they’ve never had the opportunity to do, I think our staff is just touched and inspired to continue to do more,” said President, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta Kim Evans.

She says it is important to expose the kids to new sports and new activities.

