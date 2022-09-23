AU student, daughter of Daisy Foundation founder shares her story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta University student is sharing her story as the daughter of the DAISY Foundation founder.

DAISY stands for diseases attacking the immune system.

One afternoon, Riley Carraher was on a campus bench, thinking about the days with her grandfather as she packed DAISY awards into cardboard boxes to be sent off to local hospitals.

The 23-year-old occupational therapy student never knew her father, Patrick Barnes, he died when she was young, but his legacy is all around her.

At 33, Barnes was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. And the family was so impressed with the care, they created the DAISY Award.

“It’s just a way to give back and focus on the good in a really bad situation,” said Carraher.

To date, nearly 100 nurses from AU Health have been recognized with a DAISY Award.

