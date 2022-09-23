Submit Photos/Videos
Allen lends support to newly unveiled GOP House agenda

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, was among those moved by the Ukrainian president's address to...
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, was among those moved by the Ukrainian president's address to Congress.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, called a newly unveiled GOP House agenda a common-sense counterpoint to President Joe Biden and the party in power.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy unveiled the “Commitment to America” on Friday in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

McCarthy, who is poised to get the speaker’s gavel if Republicans win control of the House in the fall, hopes to replicate the strategy that Speaker Newt Gingrich used to spark voter enthusiasm and sweep House control in a 1994 landslide.

MORE | Warnock hails progress on police measure, pushes electric-car perk

Allen called the agenda “a pact with the American people, promising to deliver common-sense solutions to these crises and get America back on track.”

“Together, we will curb wasteful government spending, bring our supply chain closer to home, restore American energy independence, and preserve the blessings of freedom for future generations,” Allen said. “While House Democrats push for more top-down government control, Republicans are working to build an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable.”

On Friday, McCarthy, R.Calif., stood with a cross-section of other lawmakers to roll out the GOP agenda.

The one-page document is succinct, essentially a pocket card, though it is expected to be filled in with the kind of detail that is needed to make laws.

MORE | Voting in Georgia: Everything you need to know

