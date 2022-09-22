WIC expands available baby formulas to help with shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pediatricians say parents are still having a hard time finding formula for their babies.

The baby formula shortage began in February after recalls on some formulas caused supply chain issues. Still today, shelves are almost empty.

Woman, Infant and Children (WIC) experts are finding ways to make sure babies get all the nutrients they need.

After months of parents scrambling to find a specific formula covered by WIC nutrition benefits earlier this year, WIC now allows parents to pick several different formulas.

At appointments with moms, Pat Mobley with the WIC division at the Chatham County Health Department says they give out a list of substitution formulas that are still a good fit for your little one just in case your babies formula cannot be found on the shelves.

“We before were limited to a certain can size and a certain brand of formula but we’ve expanded that list so there’s a wide variety of formula that participant can choose from. So, that’s helped in that regard,” Mobley said.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick, with The Pediatric Associates of Savannah says, eight months into this shortage, parents are still stressed, going store to store trying to find their preferred formula.

While companies are producing formulas again, many people are buying cans of formula in bulk, leaving shelves empty for others.

“If you ask the formula companies, they’ll tell you we’re coming out of this, that we’re almost at the end. If you ask some of our families, it’s not much better. They’re still seeing bare shelves; they’re still seeing some of the most popular formulas not available and there’s a lot of reasons but it’s frustrating,” Dr. Spitalnick said.

Dr. Spitalnick hoping that frustration will end in the months ahead.

