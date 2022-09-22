Submit Photos/Videos
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta.

Thursday

Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road.

The suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a red Champions hoodie, olive pants and black socks. The robber was last seen walking toward 3551 Windsor Spring Road, the Richmond Villas.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Sean Morrow at 706-432-5281.

Wednesday

Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way.

Authorities also released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris at 706-821-1455.

