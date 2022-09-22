Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta.

The incident occurred at Circle K, located at 1739 Walton Way.

Authorities also released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1455 or (706) 821-1020.

