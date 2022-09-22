Submit Photos/Videos
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

Circle K armed robbery suspect
Circle K armed robbery suspect(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta.

The incident occurred at Circle K, located at 1739 Walton Way.

Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area

Authorities also released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1455 or (706) 821-1020.

