Public restrooms set to reopen at Diamond Lakes Regional Park

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s parks chief says a troublesome and smelly problem is coming to an end at Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

Interim Central Services Director Ron Lampkin says the restrooms will reopen to the public Friday.

He brought the news Tuesday to members of the Augusta Commission.

ROADWAY ROUNDUP | Ironman to affect drivers this weekend

The restrooms will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Earlier this year, American Rescue Plan funds were moved toward helping fix the closed restrooms.

Instead of the restrooms, the public has been forced to use more than a dozen porta-potties, which have been drawing complaints — and pests.

“You got flees, gnats, mosquitoes. ... You go in there to use the bathroom, and guess what? You got mosquitoes in there doing more harm than you doing,” park visitor Harold Davenport told News 12 a few days ago. “I feel like it’s a shame.”

