Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Heart transplant recipient honors donor by attending Elton John concert

Man shares story of organ donation
By Jasmina Alston and ORhonde Chapman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Steve Hilfiker calls it the power of the gift of life.

Hilfiker is a heart transplant recipient who is sharing his story with others, while also honoring his donor.

On Thursday, Hilfiker will attend Elton John’s concert in Atlanta with his donor’s sister, Vannessa.

Her brother Daniel was Hilfiker’s organ donor.

Since receiving his new heart, Hilfiker has started two foundations to promote organ donation and to push for a cure for Cardiac Sarcoidosis, which caused his heart failure.

The name of his organization is The Daniel Foundation.

“There’s nothing that can be done about the tragedy, but there is hope in organ donation,” Hilfiker said.

Hilfiker is attending the Elton John concert in hopes that John will honor Daniel before performing his song by the same name.

“The lyrics of the song “Daniel” are so strikingly similar to the life of the man Daniel,” Hilfiker said. “You have the tragedy on one end and the grief, and then you have the gift of life and a second chance.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce and Heather Alford
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
Valarie Forrest, 34
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

Man shares story of organ donation
Man shares story of organ donation
Pray for change
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
MILITARY MATTERS: Ranger Icon Passes Away, Name Lives On Through Best Ranger Competition
MILITARY MATTERS: Ranger Icon Passes Away, Name Lives On Through Best Ranger Competition