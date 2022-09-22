Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras.

Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.

Anyone interested in being an extra should fill out the form here. More information about the film will be released once production is completed.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.