Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Quiet, dry and warm weather expected through Thursday. A cold front moves through late Thursday and brings us a cooler outlook Friday through the weekend.

The warming trend continues with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph during the day. Skies will stay clear tonight with light and variable winds. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s overnight into early Thursday.

Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid-60s and highs will reach the mid-90s. It will be a little breezier Thursday ahead of an approaching front. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph. A stray shower is possible Thursday evening ahead of the front. The cold front moves through late Thursday and drops our temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy north-northeast winds between 10-15 mph during the day will keep highs much cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunny skies during the day.

Morning lows Saturday are looking chilly for this time of year in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will stay sunny Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the low to mid-80s.

Morning lows will reach the mid to upper 50s early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the mid to upper 80s. It will get breezy again Sunday ahead of a front that will move in Sunday night. This will knock our temps down again into early next week.

