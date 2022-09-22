Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moves through tonight and brings us a cooler outlook Friday through the weekend.

Gusty winds will create dangerous waters on area lakes. (WRDW)

It will be breezy today through early Friday with the front moving through the region. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. A stray shower is possible this evening ahead of the front. Clearing skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by early Friday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through 8 AM Friday for gusty conditions.

Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy north-northeast winds between 10-15 mph during the day will keep highs much cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies during the day and winds will calm down as we head into the afternoon evening.

Morning lows Saturday are looking chilly for this time of year in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay sunny Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the low to mid-80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will reach the mid to upper 50s early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the mid to upper 80s. It will get breezy again Sunday ahead of a front that will move in Sunday night. This will bring us a few clouds late Sunday and a stray shower is possible Sunday night.

Staying dry for the first part of next week. Highs Monday will reach the mid-80s and then cool off to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows back down in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday morning.

