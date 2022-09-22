Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious.

The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta.

Latoya Denise Coley, 38, was found dead in her residence, authorities said.

MORE COVERAGE:

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled.

A neighbor told News 12 Wednesday afternoon there were numerous patrol cars and coroner’s vehicles on the scene of the suspicious death, and that investigators were canvassing the neighborhood.

The neighbor said investigators asked about what the neighbor might have heard and requested access to any security video.

The deceased woman is among more than 30 victims of homicides of suspicious deaths since mid-April across the CSRA.

Other victims include:

