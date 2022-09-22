Aiken County crews respond to an 18-wheeler collision

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews are on scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck on Sand Bar Ferry Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m.

The pick-up rolled over and injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Lanes heading into South Carolina are currently closed, but are expected to be back open soon.

