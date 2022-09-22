$5K offered for info on 33-year-old man’s slaying in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the killer of an Allendale man.

The body of Jonathan “Papa” Priester, 33, was recovered in late January from the backyard of an abandoned home at 315 Wilson St.

Allendale Police Chief requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division get involved in the case.

Anyone who knows anything about the case can anonymously provide information to Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of $5,000 plus an additional $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

To submit a tip, call 843-554-1111, visit 5541111.com or download the P3 Tips app.

