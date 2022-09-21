WATCH: Sheriff gives update on 3-month anti-crime effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon are announcing the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime.

Ironically, as he was holding the news conference, deputies were called to the scene of a suspicious death on Castleton Court off Old Louisville Road .

Operation Grace was launched in July, about three months into a surge in deadly crimes across the CSRA that’s hit Augusta especially hard.

With actions like traffic checkpoints and targeted enforcement in hot-spot areas, it was touted as a way to prevent crime.

But since the operation started, slayings have continued in Augusta – although there possibly could have been more if not for Operation Grace.

In the past several months, News 12 has questioned Roundtree and his deputies about the outbreak of violence.

In August, Roundtree told us it’s not something just happening in Augusta but a nationwide trend.

In April, he said we needed more involvement from the community. He said we cannot arrest our way out of a problem.

And we checked back with his agency this week after two shooting deaths in Augusta and another two people injured by gunfire, making three total shootings since Friday.

Roundtree and Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton have repeatedly blamed the crime on gangs and said poverty-stricken areas will be the areas with the highest crime rates. They’ve also blamed repeat offenders and theft of guns.

Here’s a look the 31 slayings since mid-April across the CSRA:

