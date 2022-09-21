Submit Photos/Videos
Warnock, Walker deadlocked in CBS poll | Kemp continues leading Abrams

A new CBS Battleground poll examines Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, June 22, 2021, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election.(AP Photo)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll released Wednesday shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker virtually deadlocked in Georgia’s nationally watched Senate race.

Warnock, a Democrat who is seeking election to his first, full six-year Senate term, leads the former UGA football legend 51% to 49%.

A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll examines Georgia's U.S. Senate race.
A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll examines Georgia's U.S. Senate race.(CBS News)

The poll also shows incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp leading by six points over Democrat Stacey Abrams, 52% to 46%. According to CBS News, Kemp is leading by a wide, 30-point margin among voters who feel things are going well in the state.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections

“Warnock is boosted by higher ratings on measures like how he handles himself personally, having the right experience and being a good role model,” according to a CBS News analysis of the poll’s results. “Fewer voters see Walker those ways - including some of his own backers - but his backers do think of their vote as one against the Biden presidency, and one to help Republicans get Senate control.”

Most Georgia voters have a positive view of how things are going in the state, the analysis said, which is benefiting Kemp.

A CBS Battleground Tracker poll examines Georgia's governor's race.
A CBS Battleground Tracker poll examines Georgia's governor's race.(CBS News)

The poll was conducted with a statewide representative sample of 1,178 registered voters in Georgia interviewed between Sept. 14-19, 2022. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education and geographic region based on the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, as well as to 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±4.0 points.

