Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death.

The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta.

Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s staff were at the scene, Sheriff Richard Roundtree was holding a news conference to tout the results of his three-month Operation Grace anti-crime effort. The program was launched about three months into a surge in slayings that’s swept the CSRA and hit Augusta especially hard.

MORE COVERAGE:

A neighbor told News 12 there were numerous patrol cars and coroner’s vehicles on the scene of the suspicious death, and that investigators were canvassing the neighborhood.

The neighbor said investigators asked about what the neighbor might have heard and requested access to any security video.

The coroner wasn’t able to provide more information, but the neighbor told News 12 she’d been told the victim was a woman, which matched what she knew about the house.

The deceased woman is the CSRA’s 32nd victim of a homicide of suspicious death since mid-April.

Other victims include:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's car
Crash on Peach Orchard kills 1 person, closes lane for day
From left: Dontavious Leggett, Jeleel Cunningham
Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

Latest News

Columbia County School District Police
Columbia Middle School student charged in threat
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, left, is joined by District Attorney Jared Williams...
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff, FBI give update on anti-crime effort
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal