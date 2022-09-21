Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death.

The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta.

Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s staff were at the scene, Sheriff Richard Roundtree was holding a news conference to tout the results of his three-month Operation Grace anti-crime effort . The program was launched about three months into a surge in slayings that’s swept the CSRA and hit Augusta especially hard.

A neighbor told News 12 there were numerous patrol cars and coroner’s vehicles on the scene of the suspicious death, and that investigators were canvassing the neighborhood.

The neighbor said investigators asked about what the neighbor might have heard and requested access to any security video.

The coroner wasn’t able to provide more information, but the neighbor told News 12 she’d been told the victim was a woman, which matched what she knew about the house.

The deceased woman is the CSRA’s 32nd victim of a homicide of suspicious death since mid-April.

