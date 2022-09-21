SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”

In addition to the performance, two Bulldog alumni, Colts linebacker Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews, are involved in the game.

The Marching 101 Band performed for Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday during the school’s fall convocation, at President Biden’s inauguration and for President Biden again at the December commencement ceremony.

The Colts-Chiefs game kicks off a 1 p.m.

Read more about the Marching 101 here.

