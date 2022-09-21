Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis.

Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives identified multiple suspects.

One suspect, Chrishon Justina Gilmore, 19, was booked into Chatham County jail on Aug. 28 on charges of murder and armed robbery. Detectives continue to seek the two remaining suspects.

Dixon and Wilkerson are from Sardis and also are known to frequent Waynesboro and Augusta.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the violent crimes tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.