Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Valarie Forrest, 34
Valarie Forrest, 34(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on September 13.

Valarie Forrest, 34, was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

Forrest is five foot one inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Forrest’s whereabouts is encourages to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020.

