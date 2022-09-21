Richmond Co. parents want more transparency from school board leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents tell us they’re angry, disappointed, and confused after four schools went on lockdown following threats on Tuesday.

Many parents showed up at the schools to try to get their children out.

“It makes me want to take my kids out of the system,” said Yolanda Jefferson, Richmond County Parent.

Jefferson is a mother of four, two of which are in Richmond County schools.

“I really reached out to the board of education to figure out how to take my kids out the system and just homeschool them. There’s just too much going on,” she said.

One parent tried to break through the barriers at Josey High School to get to her child and was pepper sprayed by officers who had the school on lockdown.

Jefferson says she understands why the rules are in place, but as a mother following the Uvalde shooting, trust has to be earned.

“It’s a fear. Fear jumps in your heart. Fear because you never know what’s going on. You don’t know what’s happening. And then the only thing they tell you is that you can’t get your child for me to know that this is a life or death situation,” she said.

She wants Richmond County officials to do more than talk about a plan of action. She wants them to act on it.

“There’s not enough security. There’s not enough staff. And as of right now, our kids are out here feeling unsafe,” said Jefferson.

She was out of town when shots were fired on Friday outside of the Laney Walker football stadium, but she is disappointed for those who were there minding their own business.

“It is scary. It’s a scary thought because of the fact that we can’t celebrate the ones that want to go out, and you know, do good and have fun,” she said.

Until Richmond County can get more help, she’s left feeling hopeless.

“It’s disappointing. But at the same time, there isn’t much they can do until we get more security. We need more security on hand,” she said.

Richmond County board members met Tuesday, but as of now, no changes have been made to the security plan for upcoming football games.

