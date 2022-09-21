Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports, 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan, was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sept. 18, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home, stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
High school football shootings
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Panicked parents converge on T.W. Josey High School.
Rumors of threats send parents into panic at 4 Augusta schools

Latest News

Statistics show overall that students are relatively safe on the roads and crashes are rare,...
Data shows school buses are safe, crashes are uncommon
From Left: Dontavious Leggett, Jeleel Cunningham.
Two men arrested following domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned