Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Midlands woman competing on LEGO Masters Season 3

LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Christine and Michelle in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022...
LEGO MASTERS: Contestants Christine and Michelle in Season Three of LEGO MASTERS on FOX. ©2022 FOX MEDIA LLC.(Tom Griscom/FOX)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 12 teams, 13 episodes and an unlimited amount of LEGO bricks. Season 3 of LEGO Masters kicks off Wednesday night at 9 on Fox Carolina.

You can catch the Midlands’ own Michelle Contreras competing for the $100,000 prize.

Contreras moved to Lexington, South Carolina three months ago. She’s originally from Mexico making the move to the United States six years ago.

She was always drawn to building and designing things. Now a mother of two, that passion transformed into LEGO.

She teamed up with a fellow female in the hobby, Christine from Rhode Island. The two are now the first female Hispanic team to compete for the title.

“I just want little girls to see me and then feel like they can do it as well,” Contreras said. “Anything is possible. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what language you speak, how you grow up. If you love it--- you can make it.”

The Lexington mom says this season’s challenges are out of this world, incredibly difficult, and a whole lot of fun.

To see some of her LEGO creations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce and Heather Alford
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
Valarie Forrest, 34
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

Man shares story of organ donation
Heart transplant recipient honors donor by attending Elton John concert
Man shares story of organ donation
Man shares story of organ donation
Pray for change
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
Pastors, community members pray, call to action in Augusta
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
New details about death at Columbiana Centre