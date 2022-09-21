Despite football shootings, school leaders vote to continue homecoming plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homecoming for three Richmond County schools is just days away.

The school board has decided not to change the celebrations after a shooting at Laney’s game Friday and Josey High’s tailgate Saturday.

That comes after a seven to three vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

We spoke to a board member who was passionate about not canceling other homecoming events.

It was clear. He does not want the actions of a few people to take away from an event students, parents, and the community look forward to every year.

“We’re not going to stop our procedures and what we do every year for our children as it relates to celebrating homecoming,” said Wayne Frazier, Ed.D, Richmond County Board of Education member.

Frazier says that continuing fun events is what is best for the students.

“Our responsibility as a community is to have fun with our children and provide those memories for them and with them. I’m not going to give in,” he said.

He also wants to prevent events like the ones over the weekend at Laney and Josey from happening before they even start.

“I need the men in my community to step up and do what we need to do because we can stop a lot of this. We don’t have to have the police involved in every situation,” said Frazier.

There are already people wanting to help.

“I have some men that I’ve reached out to, and some have volunteered to work with our resource officers in the schools to patrol and help them look out for suspicious characters and situations,” he said.

He doesn’t want you to notice who he has watching out.

“Hopefully, it’d be just men blending in with the community and having fun while they are looking out for the safety of the community,” said Frazier.

Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw sent out a letter to all families reminding them that any disruptions to school activities will be met with heavy consequences and that bringing weapons on school grounds is against the law.

