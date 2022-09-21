Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Quiet, dry and warm weather expected through Thursday. High temperatures will be above average in the 90s through Thursday. Dry cold front moves through late Thursday and brings us a cooler outlook Friday through the weekend.

Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid to low 60s. The warming trend keeps on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph during the day. and

Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid-60s and highs will reach the mid-90s. It will be a little breezier Thursday ahead of an approaching front. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph. The dry cold front moves through late Thursday and drops our temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid-60s. Breezy northeast winds during the day will keep highs much cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Morning lows Saturday are looking chilly for this time of year in the mid to low 50s, possible upper 40s in a few northern counties. Skies will stay sunny Saturday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will be cooler in the low to mid-80s.

Morning lows will reach the mid-50s early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

