Columbia Middle School student charged in threat

Columbia County School District Police
Columbia County School District Police(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has landed in some trouble over some threatening comments, according to officials.

It comes as schools in neighboring Richmond County have been plagued in the past two days by online rumors of threats.

The Columbia County School District said that during class transition Wednesday, a student at Columbia Middle School made a threatening statement directed toward the school in the hallway. The statements were heard by numerous students and staff members, the district said.

The student was immediately detained by Columbia County school police and no weapons were found in the student’s possession.

The student has been charged by school district police “and will also be held accountable in accordance with the Code of Conduct,” the district said in a statement.

There was no disruption to the school day, and operations were to continue as normal.

“Safety is a top priority and threats of any nature will not be tolerated,” the district said. “Safety is also a shared responsibility. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats of any nature, even in a joking manner.”

Anyone with information about any threat is urged to contact school administrators or call the district’s anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.

