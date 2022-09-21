Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say

Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack. (Source: KTUU)
By Tim Rockey, Carly Schreck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers say two people were sent to the hospital earlier this week after a bear attacked them.

KTUU reports a bear attacked a man and a 9-year-old boy near Glenn Highway and Matanuska Townsite Road, about 37 miles from Anchorage, on Tuesday.

Troopers said the boy suffered serious injuries in the incident, and the man had minor injuries. Medical personnel transported both of them to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a witness said they saw a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations.

Department spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the man and juvenile encountered a brown bear sow and her cub while they were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area. The man was armed. He shot and killed the bear in the attack.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Scott Lanier said his department is continuing to investigate the situation.

Previously, residents reported several encounters with a bear that killed dozens of chickens and turkeys.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's car
Crash on Peach Orchard kills 1 person, closes lane for day
From left: Dontavious Leggett, Jeleel Cunningham
Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

Latest News

The Tulsa Police Department said officers arrested Edward Price, AKA “Smacc Man,” at his...
SpongeBob shorts, socks lead to arrest of serial burglar, police say
For the first time, there have been more than 2 million arrests at the southern border in one...
An inside look at human smuggling at the border
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances