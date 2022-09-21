Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says after speaking with the grandmother it was determined that the incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured gun and accidentally shooting their mother.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says the victim, 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce and Heather Alford
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors sentenced to decades in scandal
Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
Hephzibah High School
Rumors of threat spread to Hephzibah High School
Circle K armed robbery suspect
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Pandemic has driven crime up, and AU experts want to know why
Authorities investigate a suspicious death Sept. 21, 2022, of Castleton Court in Augusta.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
(Photo by Nestor Montoya)
Free child safety seat checks to be offered in Augusta area
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect drivers this weekend