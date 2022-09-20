Warrenville man sentenced for posing as fed to get sex, money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to extortion and impersonating an officer of the United States.

Evidence presented to the court showed that beginning in spring 2019, Brian Lydell Robinson, 39, used a dating app to contact a Mount Pleasant woman and solicit commercial sex.

Using multiple telephone numbers controlled from a single device, Robinson then posed as a Department of Justice investigator working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigating a politically connected sex trafficker.

Robinson threatened the victim by telling her she would be prosecuted for prostitution, which would ruin her reputation, unless she assisted in an undercover operation against the sex trafficker who was, in fact, Robinson. In truth there was no investigation, and Robinson extorted money and sex from his victim by posing as the sex trafficker under investigation, the investigator, and a defense lawyer.

“The defendant terrorized and exploited his victim through extreme deception and intimidation, and he deserves to go to prison,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We will not tolerate predators posing as law enforcement officers.”

In outlining the scheme, the evidence presented to the court also showed that after luring the victim across state lines and sexually exploiting her with this ruse, Robinson, acting as the sex trafficker supposedly under investigation, confronted the victim and told her that he knew that she was working for law enforcement.

Robinson assured the victim that he could keep them both out of trouble through the services of a well-positioned defense attorney, but said that the victim would owe him money.

After Robinson allegedly placed a call to the defense attorney, the victim was contacted by the fictitious federal agent, who claimed that his case had been temporarily suspended because of Robinson’s attorney.

Over the next seven months, Robinson extorted the victim for money to pay for non-existent legal services under the false premise that such services were needed to avoid federal prosecution.

When the victim ran out of funds, Robinson extorted sex and pornographic materials from the victim in lieu of payment.

The victim went to the police after Robinson demanded that she have sex with multiple men at the same time, and she became fearful she would be abducted.

Robinson has multiple prior convictions for offenses including forgery, obtaining property under false pretenses and burglary.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Robinson to 120 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.