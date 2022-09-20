Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8.

How can I register to vote?

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. You can register by clicking here.

How soon can I cast my ballot after registering to vote?

Early voting begins on Oct. 17. The last day to register in any runoff elections that may occur is Nov. 7. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign in to the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Does my party affiliation matter?

Georgia voters do not select a political party affiliation when they register to vote. You can choose a Democratic or Republican primary ballot or you can choose a non-partisan ballot.

No matter what ballot you choose, you will not be formally affiliated with that party and everyone uses the same ballot during the general election.

Where should I go to vote?

You can cast your ballot as soon as Oct. 17. To check where your nearest early voting location is click here and enter your First Initial, Last Name, County and Date of Birth.

How do I vote by absentee ballot?

People who are registered to vote in Georgia can request an absentee ballot by mail. Residents do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot, which must reach their local County Board of Registrar’s Office by the time polls close on Election Day. Click here for more information.

Every county will have at least one dropbox for absentee ballots. Your absentee ballot can be tracked through the secretary of state’s My Voter Page or Georgia Ballot Trax.

What if I have a problem with registering to vote?

If you encounter a problem, please contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 877-725-9797 to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

