Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two men arrested following domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Columbia County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident.

Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the neighborhood and initiated a traffic stop.

He identified the driver as Jeleel Cunningham, 31, of Wrightsville, and recovered a Glock 43 (9mm) from the front seat. Cunningham was placed into custody, according to officials.

MORE | Threat rumors panic parents at 4 Augusta schools

At the same time, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue, in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood, and spoke with Kentaya Tillman, 34, of Grovetown.

Tillman says she was moving out of her home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend Dontavious Leggett, 30, of Grovetown.

According to officials, Leggett struck Tillman on the side of her face, dragged her through the home, and choked her.

MORE | Warrenville man sentenced for posing as fed to get sex, money

Deputies say he also poured bleach on furniture and broke a TV.

Once Cunningham arrived on scene, he and Leggett began running through the neighborhood, and a house was hit by gunfire twice.

Cunningham was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

Leggett was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, battery, and theft by taking.

Investigators were able to get video of the incident which shows Cunningham following Tillman, holding a gun, and hearing shots fired off camera. Cunningham’s vehicle was taken as evidence.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
High school football shootings
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Richmond County Sheriff's car
Crash on Peach Orchard kills 1 person, closes lane for day

Latest News

Panicked parents converge on T.W. Josey High School.
Rumors of threats send parents into panic at 4 Augusta schools
Sen. Jon Ossoff
Ossoff unveils investigation of deaths in corrections system
Statistics show overall that students are relatively safe on the roads and crashes are rare,...
Data shows school buses are safe, crashes are uncommon
Georgia voting stickers
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know