Two men arrested following domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident.

Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the neighborhood and initiated a traffic stop.

He identified the driver as Jeleel Cunningham, 31, of Wrightsville, and recovered a Glock 43 (9mm) from the front seat. Cunningham was placed into custody, according to officials.

At the same time, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue, in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood, and spoke with Kentaya Tillman, 34, of Grovetown.

Tillman says she was moving out of her home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend Dontavious Leggett, 30, of Grovetown.

According to officials, Leggett struck Tillman on the side of her face, dragged her through the home, and choked her.

Deputies say he also poured bleach on furniture and broke a TV.

Once Cunningham arrived on scene, he and Leggett began running through the neighborhood, and a house was hit by gunfire twice.

Cunningham was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

Leggett was charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, battery, and theft by taking.

Investigators were able to get video of the incident which shows Cunningham following Tillman, holding a gun, and hearing shots fired off camera. Cunningham’s vehicle was taken as evidence.

