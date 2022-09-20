Submit Photos/Videos
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

