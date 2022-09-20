Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says

Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have...
Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have all the parts.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain backup continues to hurt the auto industry.

Ford says it will end the month with about 45,000 large pickup trucks and SUVs it can’t finish because it doesn’t have all the parts.

The company also noted Monday that shortages and rising supply prices would cost about an extra $1 billion this quarter.

Ford said it should still be able to hit its full-year earnings target as it plans to shift its sales revenue from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.

Automakers have been struggling with supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips which has choked off vehicle production for much of the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene after a double homicide at the Windsor Heights Townhomes on Sept. 19, 2022.
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
High school football shootings
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
Meadowbrook Drive
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
Richmond County Sheriff's car
Crash on Peach Orchard kills 1 person, closes lane for day

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available
5-year-old born with half her heart fights for her life daily
FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Seniors 65 and older who have had Covid-19 may have a substantially higher risk of being...
Study: Senior COVID patients may have higher risk of Alzheimer’s diagnosis