Richmond County deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a ‘shots fired’ call on Meadowbrook Drive.

Dispatchers with the sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure if anyone was injured.

A News 12 viewer on scene tells us there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.