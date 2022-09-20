Richmond County deputies respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a ‘shots fired’ call on Meadowbrook Drive.
Dispatchers with the sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure if anyone was injured.
A News 12 viewer on scene tells us there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.
