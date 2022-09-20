Submit Photos/Videos
Ossoff unveils investigation of deaths in corrections system

Sen. Jon Ossoff
Sen. Jon Ossoff(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Sen. Jon Ossoff officially released the results of his 10-month bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails Tuesday.

The bipartisan probe is a continuation of Ossoff’s work investigating America’s prison system.

MORE | Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

“The crisis in America’s prisons, jails, and detention centers is ongoing and unconscionable. The Department of Justice and the Congress must treat this as the emergency for Constitutional rights that it is,” said Ossoff, D-Ga.

Ossoff’s bipartisan investigation uncovered nearly 1,000 deaths in custody in 2021 that went uncounted by the Department of Justice.

“Today, after a 10-month bipartisan investigation, we can reveal that despite a clear charge from Congress to determine who is dying in prisons and jails across the country, where they are dying, and why they are dying, the Department of Justice is failing to do so,” Ossoff said in his opening statement. “This failure undermines efforts to address the urgent humanitarian crisis happening behind bars across the country.”

READ THE REPORT:

