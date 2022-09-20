Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead following shooting in Emanuel County

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the hospital following a shooting in Swainsboro.

They say the incident happened on North Coleman Street on Monday.

MORE | Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta

Additional details are limited. We’ve reached out to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Swainsboro Police Department for more information.

