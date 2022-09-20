One person dead following shooting in Emanuel County

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the hospital following a shooting in Swainsboro.

They say the incident happened on North Coleman Street on Monday.

Additional details are limited. We’ve reached out to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and Swainsboro Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.