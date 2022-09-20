New shooting threatened at Josey High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at T.W. Josey High School confirmed to News 12 that someone threatened a shooting at the school.

The employee told News 12 the school was on lockdown for at least part of Tuesday morning.

FOOTBALL SHOOTINGS:

According to social media reports, parents have converged at the school this morning. Videos [posted on Facebook showed a large number of adults outside the entrance

After receiving multiple reports of the situation from private citizens, News 12 reached out to the Richmond County School System and has gotten no official response. However, we got the information from an employee who we’re not naming.

Josey was the site of a shooting that injured two people on Saturday at a tailgate party after the school’s homecoming football game. That came only hours after a shooting outside Laney High School that injured no one.

Richmond County is one of the few school systems in the CSRA that have not enacted recent restrictions on patrons at football games. The restrictions range from requiring that personal belongings be carried in clear bags to requiring parental accompaniment of teenagers.

