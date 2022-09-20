Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll

Poll shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, GOP’s Herschel Warnock in a virtual deadlock
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, paints a different picture in Georgia’s U.S. senate race, a contest that could determine the balance of power in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

The poll was conducted Sept. 5-16 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

Kemp is leading Abrams 50% to 42%, while GOP challenger Herschel Walker leads U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock 46% to 44%, within the poll’s margin of error.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State Sen. Burt Jones is leading in the race for lieutenant governor, 43% to Democrat Charlie Bailey’s 33%. GOP Attorney General Chris Carr is leading state Sen. Jen Jordan by a margin of 45% to 35%.

Also, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has a large lead over Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen, 50% to 31%.

