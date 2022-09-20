Former Evans teacher arrested over contact with child

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested an Evans Middle School teacher who’d been relieved of duties a few weeks ago after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate conversation with a student.

Herndon Burns. 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office records.

He’s charged with obscene telephone contact with a child - second or subsequent charge.

On Aug. 21, administrators at the school were alerted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office of an investigation into allegations against Burns. At the time, deputies said they were investigating whether a crime had been committed.

The allegations concerned an allegedly inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student who is no longer living in the area, the Columbia County School System reported.

Burns was relieved from all duties and recommended for termination to the Columbia County Board of Education, the district said in a statement. The matter was also to be reported to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

“The Columbia County School District does not condone nor does it tolerate inappropriate communication from any employee,” the district said at the time in a statement.

